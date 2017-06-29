The Picnic committee and Pride Amusements, Inc, are offering three nights of carnival wrist bands for the 136th Annual El Dorado Springs Picnic. Wrist band tickets for each night may be purchased for $21 in advance from city hall during regular business hours beginning Monday, July 17, until Friday, July 21. Cash only will be accepted.

Wristband tickets may be purchased at the carnival ticket booths for $23 per night. Single tickets will be available at the ticket booths.

The carnival will open at 7 p.m. each evening.