MISS MERRY CHRISTMAS TO REIGN ON NOV. 16 – The 2019 Miss Merry Christmas and her court will reign over the annual Christmas Parade which will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Contestants gathered at the Wayside Inn Museum on Sunday, Nov. 3, for interviews. Pictured are: (seated, from left) Taryn Dipman, (EHS Junior) daughter of Kristine Boultinghouse and Chuck Dipman; Megan Stoll, (EHS Senior), daughter of Travis and Monica Stoll; Anika Whitesell, (EHS Junior), daughter of Doug and Stacy Vantellman and Allison Worrell; (EHS Senior), daughter of Melissa Baker and Tom Worrell: (standing, from left), Abigail Klaiber, (EHS Senior), daughter of Josh and Penny Klaiber; Allyson Snodgrass (EHS Senior), daughter of Ron and Peggy Snodgrass and Callista Collins, (EHS Junior), daughter of Don and Jamie Collins.

Miss Merry Christmas will be crowned at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Community Center gym.