CEDAR COUNTY HEALTH & WELLNESS GRANT RECIPIENTS – Recipients of the $10,000 Cedar County Health & Wellness Grant funds are announced by the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation and Stockton Community Foundation. Applications were sought for projects that would improve the health and wellness of Cedar County citizens. A committee representing both local Community Foundations reviewed and scored projects based on their relevant goals, meaningful impact, clear budget, collaboration, and sustainability.

The following projects were selected for funding:

• $1,500 to the Stockton Trails Initiative Coalition for the Old Mill Trail Playscape which will provide family play/exercise equipment along lake trails to encourage family outdoor activities.

• $3,000 to the Church of Christ Food Pantry to purchase food for needy families.

• $1,500 to the El Dorado Springs R-II School District for Hunger Warriors Weekend Backpack program which provides food for needy children.

• $1,000 to Nine Wonders Optimist Club for their Healthy Children=Play+Friends+Possibilities which will provide funds for ballpark playground equipment.

• $3,000 to the Opera House Arts Council on behalf of the El Dorado Springs Community Garden to organize a program which will provide an opportunity for area citizens to have access to healthy produce while learning how to grow and nurture a garden through hands on participation.

Funds for the Cedar County Health & Wellness Grant were made possible through a grant offered by MO Foundation for Health which was awarded to El Dorado Springs Community Foundation and Stockton Community Foundation. Pictured are (from left) Danita Ehlers and Sherry Wiseman from the Church of Christ Food Pantry, Tracy Barger representing the El Dorado Springs RII School District Hunger Warriors, Sharon Lansing from the El Dorado Springs Community Garden and Theresa Christian from Nine Wonders Optimist Club.