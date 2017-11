SCOUTS PLACE FLAGS – On Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, ten members of Scout Troop 230 placed 150 flags on the graves of Veterans in City Cemetery. Here Joshua Stockdale, Blake Sloan and Clark Sloan inspect their handiwork. One of the Scout leaders, Frank Lambrecht, said they didn’t have nearly enough flags for all the Veterans’ graves. He said they will order several hundred more for next year. Photo of all 10 Scouts on Page 6.