417 Magazine Recognizes these “Top Doctors” on the Medical Staff at Cedar County Memorial Hospital (and you don’t have to travel to see them.o

Each year 417 Magazine publishes a list of “Top Doctors” in 417 land. This year, five of those physicians recognized are currently on the medical staff at Cedar County Memorial Hospital. They are, Jose C. DeHoyos, MD, Cardiovascular Disease Top Doctor; David S. Smith, DO, Emergency Medicine Top Doctor; Clinton R. Loy, DO, Roberto A. Moran-Bojorquez, MD and James M. Riscoe, MD, Emergency Medicine Runners-Up.

417 Top Doctor is nomination based by peers who vote for the physician that they would most trust to care for their family and friends. Doctors recognizing other doctors for their expertise, care, concern and knowledge. These physicians are experts in their respective fields of medicine. The list recognizes 506 doctors in 78 medical and service specialties. The information and voting numbers were collected for this survey by DataJoe Research who work across the United States on behalf of publishers.

Cedar County Memorial Hospital is privileged to be able to provide healthcare to this community with these elite physicians on their staff.

Source: 417 Magazine, Vol. 21 Issue 5.