BULLDOGS CROWN HOMECOMING ROYALTY – On Friday evening in broad daylight (at 6:30 p.m.) the 2017 El Dorado Springs Homecoming Court king candidates and princes escorted the princesses and the queen candidates across the football field to the near side of the field in front of the packed football stadium. Then last year’s Homecoming King, Dayton Austin, escorted Kelsey Thomas, the stand-in for last year’s Homecoming Queen, Tailor Hutsell, across the field where they crowned the 2017 homecoming royalty. The 2017 Homecoming King is Caleb Alexander. The 2017 Homecoming Queen is Tiffany Nikodim. Flower Girl Abbie Casey, daughter of Scott and Kristen Casey, and Crown Bearer Jaxen Simmons, son of Randy and Mandy Simmons, made sure the royalty received the symbols of their new high office.