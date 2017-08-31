ADULT RECOVERY COURT GRADUATION – On Monday evening, the Cedar County Adult Recovery Court held its 25th graduation with graduates Number 44 and 45 getting certificates attesting they had completed the arduous and strict recovery program from drug and alcohol dependency. Kelby Cole completed 547 days clean and sober. Michelle Master completed 504 days clean and sober. Both are from El Dorado Springs. The Honorable James R. Bickel, Recovery Court judge and also in photo, gave the graduation address reading from letters sent to the Recovery Court from former graduates. A number of friends of both graduates almost filled the Cedar County Court Room and many of them addressed the graduates after the the ceremony that concluded with each graduate receiving a document signed by Presiding Circuit Judge David Mutton dismissing all charges against them “with prejudice” meaning the charges can never be refilled. A bonus of the program for Michelle was that she regained custody of her three children. Kelby has a car and a job. The Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff and Police Chief are part of the Cedar County Adult Recovery Court Committee which oversees the program.