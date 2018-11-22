How would you feel if Santa didn’t have anything in his sack for you? How do you feel, with the Dec. 10 deadline swiftly approaching, that the Toys for Tots Truck at Fugate Motors is practically empty. Seriously.

Toys for Tots is looking for gifts for children 0 -18 in the range of $10 – $20. That’s a fair price to make sure that someone less fortunate has a Merry Christmas.

Fugate Motors will accept unwrapped gifts Monday –Friday from 8 – 6 and Saturday from 8 – 3.

Help load the truck. Make Christmas brighter for someone else and remember the deadline is Dec. 10.