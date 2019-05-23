IMAGINARY OBSTACLES – The El Dorado Springs Fire Department sponsored an Emergency Vehicle Driver Training Course, which was provided by the Missouri University Fire and Rescue Training Institute. MUFRTI provided the instructor and classroom materials. The class was attended by firefighters and officers from the fire departments of El Dorado Springs, Stockton and Walker.

The course consisted of eight hours of classroom instruction at the Civic Center on Saturday and then on Sunday, each participant had to complete the Drivers Competency Course that was set up at the old Woods parking lot.

Driving a fire apparatus, each driver had to complete backing into a confined space, drive thru an offset alley, maneuver a serpentine course and then drive thru and then back out of a diminishing clearance alleyway.

We would like to thank the El Dorado Springs Fire Department Auxiliary for providing breakfast and lunch. We would also like to thank Bulldog Brew and Casey’s for their donations. Photo by Craig Carpenter.