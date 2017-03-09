What do you get when you combine food, fun, music and auctions? The third annual Tri-County Girls Night Out. This year’s event will again be held in the Leeper Center from 5:30 – 9:30 Thursday, March 23. This ladies evening out features great food catered by Count On Us Catering, music by Sargent Pete, and the live auction by Shannon Mays. Opportunities to buy new and like new designer purses starting at only $5, how can you miss it? The Tri-County event will benefit the W.I.N.G.S. Refuge for women and children dealing with domestic violence.

Tickets are $25 each or a table of 8 for $175. You may purchase tickets online at www.wingsrefuge.com or at Shannon & Associates in El Dorado Springs. This event has been a complete sellout for the last two years, so don’t wait.

WINGS Refuge serves women and children in Cedar and surrounding counties with shelter, safety and resources to live productive and victorious lives. WINGS Refuge also provides a year-long discipleship program. Since its inception, more than 800 women and children have benefited from the services. For more information or reservations, call Shannon (417)876-2900 or Edina (417)955-2235.