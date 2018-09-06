The ElDo Youth Center’s Trivia Night #3 “Keep the Lights On!” still has availability for more teams. The event will take place Saturday, Sep. 15 at the Center. Doors open at 6:30 with questions beginning at 7.

A team ticket for 4 members costs $40 and is available only at Community Bank. Proceeds go to pay monthly utility costs for the Center.

If you don’t want to participate but would like to attend, audience members are welcomed.

A number of businesses have already committed to teams, so grab a sponsor, or buy your own team ticket and come enjoy questions over general knowledge and friendly competition.