THREE HURT – Three were hospitalized, two by air ambulance, from a wreck on Hwy. HH five miles southwest of El Dorado Springs at about 4:25 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. According to the report by Trooper T. Harmon, Michael G. Matzke, 65, El Dorado Springs, was northbound in a GMC Sierra truck when the trailer he was towing swerved into the southbound lane and was struck by a southbound Honda Odyssey driven by Kelly A. Loane, 49, El Dorado Springs, Matzke, who was not wearing a seatbelt according to the report, was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Joplin in serious condition. His passenger, Marlin S. Weaver, Jerico Springs, who was wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted to Freeman Hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Loane, who was wearing a seatbelt was taken by ambulance to Nevada Regional with injuries listed a minor. Cell phone photo by Davis Long