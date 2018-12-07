GALILEE LIGHT SPECTACULAR THIS WEEKEND – Over a million twinkly Christmas lights will adorn Camp Galilee this weekend during the free lakeside walkthrough lights display from 5:30 – 9 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7 and 8, at Camp Galilee in El Dorado Springs. The event will feature live music, over 20 vendors to help with your Christmas shopping, hot chocolate, cider and cookies.

Pictured are Katrina and Enis Herchberger, the Camp’s resident elves. For additional info contact Katrina Herschberger at director@campgalilee.org or call/text at 417/876-7490.