TRAVELING THE COUNTRY FOR 30 YEARS – Jeremiah, a native of Peculiar, MO, was flagged down on Hwy. 54 last Thursday while he was going east on his way north. He and his third horse companion, Skipper, have been on the road for about 10 years making new friends and seeing old acquaintances.. He travels light and pulled off at Heritage State Bank so Skipper could munch some grass.

After a little confab about direction, Jeremiah and Skipper headed back west and made the turn north onto Main Street.