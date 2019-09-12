Spicer-Grimsley VFW Post 257 will celebrate their 100 anniversary at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Land-of Lakes Fairgrounds. Join the Post members for a free meal cooked by the Stewards (formerly County Line BBQ).

Invitation list includes several local, state and national officials and the local citizenry.

Come out to the Fairgrounds and let the VFW Post 257 thank you for 100 years of supporting our veterans.

Bring your lawn chairs.

For more information, contact Brent Beckman at 417-684-4763 or Roger Floyd at 417-876-7617.