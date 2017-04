April 25 at 6:30 p.m. the VFW Post #257 will exhibit procedures to raising and lowering a United States flag. This will be for the El Dorado Springs Girl Scouts Troop. Location will be the ElDo Youth Center (old Liston School) in El Dorado Springs.

The public is invited to attend to observe this patriotic demonstration and support both Veterans of the past and present and Girl Scouts of the present and future.