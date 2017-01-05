Plaque hung on Military Memorial Wall

The Cedar County Courthouse lobby was the scene Friday, Dec. 30, of a ceremony to honor Cedar County veterans and inaugurate the new Military Memorial Wall in the courthouse lobby.

Cedar County Clerk Peggy Kenney was the emcee for the event saying she was honored to participate in the event because her family had military veterans all the way back to 1847.

Ms. Kenney announced that the Vietnam Wall will come to Stockton May 11-14. She said, “The ‘Wall That Heals’ will be escorted into Cedar County on Thursday, May 11. It will be coming from the state of Virginia and we will likely start our escort once it reaches Springfield. From Springfield it will be delivered to Stockton High School. There the 250 foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be assembled and on display through May 14. The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. It will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public. It will then be dis-assembled and loaded for deliver to Cedar Falls, IA. We will escort the monument out in the same fashion that it entered. The ‘Wall That Heals’ will be guarded at all times throughout its time in Stockton. A more detailed schedule will be available at a later date. We will be having several fundraisers to help cover the costs, donations can be made to the ‘Wall Fund’ at Stockton City Hall or at Simmons Bank.”

Missouri Rep. Warren Love hung a plaque on the memorial wall marking Cedar as a Purple Heart County:

The Military Order of the Purple Heart

Special Recognition Award

Is bestowed with pride to

Cedar County Missouri

For your dedication and support

Honoring America’s Combat Wounded Veterans

Becoming the Purple Heart County

Presented by:

The Patriot Members of

The Department of Missouri

Military Order of the Purple Heart, U.S.A.

It hangs alongside a proclamation by the Cedar County Commission:

This proclamation by the Cedar County Commission is on the

Cedar County as a Purple Heart County

WHEREAS, Cedar County, Missouri and our Community have a great admiration and the utmost gratitude for all the men and women who have selflessly served their country and this community in the Armed Forces; and

WHEREAS, Veterans have paid the high price of freedom by leaving their families and communities and placing themselves in harm’s way for the good of all; and

WHEREAS, the contributions and sacrifices of the men and women who served in the Armed Forces; and

WHEREAS, many men and women in uniform have given their lives while serving in the Armed Forces; and

WHEREAS, citizens of our country have received the Purple Heart Medal as a result of being wounded while engaged in combat with an enemy force, construed as a singularly meritorious act of essential services; and

WHEREAS, Cedar County, Missouri seeks to remember and recognize veterans who are recipients of the Purple Heart Medal; and

WHEREAS, Cedar County Commission desires to proclaim Cedar County, Missouri to be a Purple Heart County honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation’s men and women in uniform, wounded or killed by the enemy while serving to protect our freedoms.

NOW, THEREFORE, the Cedar County Commission hereby supports Cedar County, Missouri becoming a Purple Heart County.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, We have hereunto set our hand and cause the Seal of Cedar County to be Affixed this 7th day of December, 2016.

___________________________

Marlon Collins, Presiding Commissioner

___________________________

Don Boultinghouse, Northern Commissioner Attest: Peggy Kenney, County Clerk

___________________________

John A. Fox, Southern Commissioner