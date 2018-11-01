The following are opportunities that an individual may volunteer themselves:

Dining Room – assists the kitchen staff by setting up and maintaining the beverage station.

Daily Contribution/Receptionist – counts the daily contributions, makes daily bank deposits, and oversees front desk.

Home Delivered Meal – assists with home delivered meals to at-risk seniors in their own homes.

Greeter – welcomes all customers and orients new customers.

Kitchen – assists the kitchen staff in serving lunch, clean up and/or preparing home delivered meals.

Programs – provides education, informational and recreational programs for participants.

Wellness Instructor – instructs eligible participants in curriculum that may include falls prevention, chronic disease self-management, tai chi.

Silver Haired Legislature – a formally elected body of citizens, age 60 or older, that volunteer their time to advocate on behalf of Missouri’s older adults.

PAR Driver – Provide transportation services for elderly and persons with disabilities to medical appointments and other essential services.

SMP (Senior Medicare Patrol) Team Member – Provides education about Medicare/Medicaid fraud prevention.

CLAIM ( Community Leaders Assisting the Insured of Missouri) Counselor – Provides counseling about Medicare/Medicaid eligibility, benefits and billing.

Long-Term Care Ombudsman – Individuals 21 years and older who enjoy visiting elders in a long-term care setting on a regular basis.

If you would be interested in volunteering, please contact the El Dorado Springs Senior Center at 417-876-5574 or the Korth Center in Stockton at 417-276-5306.