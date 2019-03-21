The Walker Rural Fire Department will host a hog roast from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the fire barn on Hwy. C in Walker.

The meal will consist of pork, turkey, potatoes, cabbage, baked beans, vegetable, dessert and tea or lemonade – cooked by Glen Hays, Ed Thomas and crew.

A donation box will be present. Please give generously to help the fire department pay for firefighting equipment the firefighters need. Remember what it costs to put this meal on and what it costs to eat out. You can pay your membership dues for the upcoming year that night or mail them to P. O. Box 72, Walker, MO 64790 by June 1, 2019.