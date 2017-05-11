A 3/5 traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D. C. is scheduled to arrive at the Stockton football field at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, and stay until 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Set up will begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday, Friday and Saturday the wall will be open free for visitors 24/7.

It stands six feet tall at the center and covers almost 300 feet from end to end.

It was made for the purpose of helping heal and rekindle friendships and to allow people the opportunity to visit loved one in their hometown who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington.

Construction of the original Wall in Washington D.C. began on March 11, 1982, and was completed Nov. 1, 1982. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund raised nearly $9 million to build the Wall in Washington D. C. out of black granite. If you want to read more about the Wall, go to thewall – usa.com

Members of El Dorado Springs VFW Post and American Legion Post along with Stockton members will guard the traveling Wall 24 hours a day while it is in Stockton..

At 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, there will be a memorial ceremony which will include remarks by Lt. Gov. Mike Parson.

The Wall lists the names of 1,411 Missouri soldiers who were killed or went missing in Vietnam. The three Cedar County soldiers killed in Vietnam will be honored – Private First Class Harry Lee Powers, El Dorado Springs; Soldier Specialist Four Donald E. Long; and Soldier Specialist Four Derrill L. Price, El Dorado Springs. According to Answers.com, the names are listed chronologically by date of death. Deaths on that date are listed alphabetically.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13, there will be a closing ceremony with closing remarks by J. D. Stephens, Stockton, Purple Heart Recipient.

The Wall will close at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14.