70 YEARS OF SERVICE – As of March 15, 2017, Cornelius G. (Glenn) Tuder has been a member of the E Dorado Springs American Legion, Koca-Reeder-Giddens Post 233, for 70 years. He was honored for is membership and service by the National Commander Charles E. Schmidt and National Adjutant Daniel S. Wheeler.

Tudor said, “ I was being drafted in 1944. Albert McDaniel was the Post Commander at the time. His farm and our farm joined out by Willowville, and one afternoon he came over. He had fixed an American Legion card for me and told me to carry it with me, that it might do me some good.” Tudor went on the say that after he got out of the military in 1946, he started paying his dues.

Pictured are: (from left) Commander Post 233 Roger Schiereck and Tudor.