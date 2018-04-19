Organize your own Spring City Clean Team. Volunteer teams work just 2-3 hours, but makes a huge difference in our community. Gather your friends and family or groups from office, church, organization or club to participate.

If you can’t help clean up, please make a donation to the Chamber of Commerce to help cover costs incurred with clean up and recycling. Special thanks to Bob and Glenda Baker, Kevin McNeely at Grace United Methodist and Don Martin/Christian Motorcycle Association for contributing to recycle efforts.

Register your Spring City Clean Team today: (417) 876-4154 or email director@ElDoradoSpringsChamber.com for more information.