by Becky Groff

Severe weather season used to be in the spring, but it seems, now, severe weather can happen at any time when the weather conditions are right. Would you like to learn more about tornadoes, lightning, floods and more weather phenomena?

Cedar County’s office of emergency management and National Weather Service will host a weather awareness and spotter training at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Cedar County Health Complex meeting room, 807 Owen Mill Road, Stockton.

“These classes always are interesting and a great refresher for those of us in emergency preparedness and response,” Arlo Rupke, Cedar County emergency management officer, said.

The class is free and open to the public, but those involved in emergency response, including fire, medical and law enforcement, are strongly encouraged to attend.

The class, which lasts about 90 minutes, will feature many weather pictures and video as well as how to become an informed spotter.

Any questions can be directed to Rupke at 276-1134.