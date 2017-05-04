Steven L. Thomson, 20, Jerico Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene of a one vehicle crash on Hwy. 54 in Preston at 4:04 a.m. Sunday, April 30.

According to the report by Trooper M. D. Murrell, the 1998 Toyota Camry driven westbound by Dustin D. Burlingame, 19, El Dorado Spring, ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole and tree. Fatality was pronounced on scene by Hickory County Coroner Connie Boller a 5:50 a.m.

The report said the driver and a passenger, Dylon D. Johnson, 18, El Dorado Springs, both suffered serious injuries and were transported to Mercy Springfield by EMS. The report said no one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.