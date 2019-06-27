ZARTMAN INJURED IN WRECK – Shelly D. Zartman, 43, El Dorado Springs, was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, on Hwy. 54 a mile west of El Dorado Springs at the former County Line Barbeque. According to the report by Trooper W. J. Wood and Msgt. G. W. Riggs, Ms. Zartman was eastbound in a 1999 Toyota Tavoma when Bennett Tate Thoreson, 44, who was westbound in a 2017 Ford F250, was making a left turn and failed to yield to the Zartman vehicle. The report said that Thoreson was not wearing a seatbelt and that it was unknown if Ms. Zartman was. His vehicle was listed with moderate damage, hers was listed as totaled. Ms. Zartman was transported by EMS to Mercy Hospital – Joplin, with injuries reported as serious. Sunday, her father, Lynn Smith, said she had been released from the hospital to go home. Photo by Davis Long.