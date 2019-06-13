Editor:

Thinking about “Angela’s” wish for more Muslims in congress, I wonder if “she” gets her wish, and Islam takes over America (our destruction is their goal), will “Angela” want to remain a “she,” become the property, one of a Muslim man’s “wives” but owned much like a goat (they prefer goats over cows) and be required to cover “her” face when out in public. Just wondering.

A recent research of the history of the world’s great empires/nations revealed that their downfall/destruction was preceded, in its last days, by an explosion of gender confusion. Americans, wake up; let us humble ourselves, pray, seek God’s face and turn from our wicked apathy and self-indulgences. Then (and only then) God will hear from heaven, forgive our sins and heal our land.

Howard McPeak

El Dorado Springs