Editor:

Here we go again. Another government entity, the Cedar County Memorial Hospital board, want to tax property.

As far as I can tell, property, farmland, cattle, equipment, etc., has no need for a hospital. A hospital is only good for people. What you need is a people tax. After all, it’s the people who use the hospital not property. A better idea that would be fair to all people would be to tax something all people have or use. How about a tax on electricity; everyone uses electricity, or a sales tax; everyone buys something. The board could even come up with money the old fashioned way, by earning it by hosting annual fundraisers.

The bottom line is if the people of El Dorado Springs want a hospital; let the people of El Dorado Springs pay for it. So to the people of El Dorado Springs, I wish you well.

Name withheld by request