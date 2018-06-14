Etitor:

A few weeks ago, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims talked about her struggles in navigating state and federal laws to allow ICE to “find the bad guys” in their jails and specifically said “there could be an MS-13 member.” At that moment, Trump interjected, “We have people coming into the country, or just trying to come in…You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals.”

Enter the mudstream media. By taking Trump* s statement out of context (no mention of Mim’s statement), they claimed that Trump was referring to ALL undocumented immigrants as animals. This is what the mudstream media does, just like taking a picture from the Obama administration to portray the Trump administration, an example I mentioned last week. It’s no wonder “fake news” has become a household name.

Anyways, Nancy Pelosi came to the rescue of the MS-13 members by stating that the president has stopped to new lows by calling them animals and it makes her wonder if the president believes that “we are all God’s children” or not.

I think Sarah Sanders said it best. “It took an animal to stab a man 100 times and decapitate him and rip his heart out. It took an animal to beat a woman they were sex trafficking with a bat 28 times, indenting part of her body. And it took an animal to kidnap, drug and rape a 14-year old Houston girl. Cra kly, I don’t think the term animal goes far enough, and I think the President should continue to use his platform and everything he can do under the law to stop these types of horrible, horrible disgusting people.”

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs