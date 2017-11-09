Editor:

Obama’s ATF approval of bump stocks in 2010, which allow semi-automatic rifles to become somewhat a makeshift machine gun. I have to wonder if this might have been a deliberate act in order to enforce stricter gun laws in the future. With legislators wanting to ban the bump stock, if successful, they will have stuck their foot in the door for more stricter gun laws in the future. Nancy Pelosi herself stated that banning the bump stock should be just the beginning of stricter gun laws.

Will the banning of bump stocks stop criminals from getting them? I doubt it. I, for one, do not think the bump stock is a good thing. But I also think that by banning the bump stock, it will be a slippery slope to more gun control.

On a side note, more criminals are turning to vehicles as murder weapons. Maybe the left should start focusing on vehicle control.

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs