Editor:

The incident at Charlottesville by white supremacists was a real tragedy. I was disappointed that President Trump did not mention the group name of the activists or even mention white supremacists by name. However, by the same token, Obama never mentioned Black Lives Matter during their incidents either; however, it does not give President Trump reason to act in the same manner. He did, however, mention hate from all sides.

I am expecting the mudstream media to capitalize on this incident to paint all conservatives with the same paintbrush as they do these white supremacists. If we have common sense, I believe that we all know that all conservatives are not white supremacists as well that all progressives do not necessarily promote Black Lives Matter violence. To let the mudstream media influence our way of thinking is a tragedy in itself.

Vice President Pence stated that “we have no tolerance for hate and violence from white supremacists, neo-Nazis or the KKK.” I only wished he would have added Black Lives Matter and Antifa in the same statement. After all, white supremacists, neo-Nazis, KKK, Black Lives Matter, and Antifa are the same thing, just different colors.

Mark E. Rogers

El Dorado Springs