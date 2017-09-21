Editor:

It is not even funny that one cannot escape politics. It is in the workforce, entertainment, sports, churches, and just about everywhere else. One cannot even relax watching football as several players will kneel or sit out the “Star-Spangled Banner” in protest. Even the Miss America Pageant has become involved with the contestants being forced to answer questions concerning the Trump presidency. You may also run into politics at eateries or restaurants. The ordinary things of everyday life are really becoming more interesting.

Where is there to go? I am glad to have taken up fishing. I can fish for White Bass, Black Bass, Yellow Perch, Green Sunfish, Blue Catfish, Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout, among many others. It doesn’t matter what color they are, they all will take some form of real or artificial bait. They don’t seem to be concerned about what color they are. I just hope the fish will stay out of politics.

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs