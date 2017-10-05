Editor:

As of July of 2017, Chronic Wasting Disease is known to exist in 21 states in the USA in the wild deer population. Mad Cow disease has an official name of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and was reported in Great Britain in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s after they ate beef from infected cows. Indeed mad cow disease is known as a variant-Creutzfeldt-Jakob. Both diseases attack the brain, and death usually occurs within a year.

In 2002, the year CWD was discovered in Wisconsin, six cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob were recorded according to the Department of Health Services. In two of the last four years, 13 cases have been recorded. That’s a 117% increase.

The increase in Wisconsin comes as chronic wasting disease, which like Creutzfeldt-Jakob, is caused by infectious agents known as prions-continue to spread among deer. Like its human counterpart, CWD also attacks the brain and is always fatal.

“While no new cases of CWD have been reported to date, the new study finding raise concerns that people who hunt or consume meat from infected animals could be at risk for CWD infection.” Christine Pearson, a spokesperson for the CDC, said in an email.

It is my humble opinion that this disease is going to be much like the AIDS epidemic and being HIV positive. It is going to take individual responsibility and a strong desire to protect your own personal health to control it. Any person who is into the homosexual lifestyle and knowing full well that this group of people are the ones most affected by this disease and yet they practice their unprotected sex acts are being their own worst enemy. Please don’t get sick and come crying to me to provide health care so you can continue to spread this malady to people around you when it could halve been prevented.

I hope the Missouri Department of Conservation will become more active and take strong steps even if it means canceling deer hunting season and killing all infected animals and starting over again with a new and clean herd.

Bud Olinger

El Dorado Springs