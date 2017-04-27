Editor:

Our El Dorado Springs clean up week is a wonderful opportunity to start really doing what we can in our neighborhoods to show our pride in our community. Let’s not stop with a one-week clean-up effort, let’s make it part of our daily lives. If you walk your dogs, take a plastic grocery bag with you and pick up litter wherever you walk.

If you go to the Park often and see litter on the lawn, pick it up and put it in the trash cans. Our City Parks can put out trash cans but if people don’t clean up after themselves, it just ruins the beauty of the Park for everyone else.

This is our town. Let’s show our pride in our neighborhood community by our action, not just our words. No matter how small, good deeds do not go unrewarded.

Dawna M. Mazurak-Fike

El Dorado Springs