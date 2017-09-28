Editor:

An African-American woman attacked Hobby Lobby for selling raw cotton on a stalk. She posted remarks and a picture on Facebook claiming that this reminded her of slavery. Of course, this took off like wildfire among the liberal sites. It’s a shame that one cannot use decorations that might offend someone. The everyday life in America has become anything but normal. My suggestion for those who are offended by raw cotton, is to check all their clothes, sheets, blankets and whatever else for cotton content. If it should have any cotton, they should dispose of it and buy alternatives.

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs, Missouri 64744