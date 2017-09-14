Editor:

If you missed the FUN of this past Thursday evening at the old El Dorado Drive-In Theater, I hope you plan RIGHT NOW to make the next event. Reminiscent of the theater’s early days, there were cars, lawn chairs and a great experience enjoying a super game with splendid weather as a bonus to it all. Myself, being a Chiefs Season Ticket Holder, I wasn’t going to miss the big season opener between last year’s Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots and “our” KC Chiefs. But… I couldn’t resist the chance to experience “drive-in theater” and “tailgating” COMBINED, so I set my TV recorder (so I wouldn’t miss the game if the projection or sound wasn’t perfect) and I joined the crowd! What a game and what an experience!!! Hats off to the crew who painted the screen, set up portable restrooms, put together the projection and sound… IT WAS ABSOLUTELY PERFECT! The evening was filled with kids tossing footballs, music playing, folks eating and LOTS of chances to talk about the good old days when the theater was alive, and a part of El Dorado Springs’ family entertainment choices. Along with the crew who set it all up were the folks who “may be” one of El Dorado Springs’ biggest supporters (and have been for many years)… the FUGATE family! Opening up such an opportunity to show the game, with NO ADMISSION to anyone, is the perfect example of GOOD TIMES in SMALL TOWNS!

When I asked if there might be “future” drive-in events, Harold Fugate’s eyes lit up, he smiled, and said, “Wouldn’t a great classic movie be fun?” No guarantees, but I’m betting Harold will give us another community event that will have an even larger attendance than last Thursday’s game! Make sure, YOU COME EARLY! Thanks again to all involved for a GREAT EVENING in El Dorado Springs!

Larry Hacker