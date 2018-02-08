Editor:

My father, Paul Vaughn, begin the local radio station, KESM on Radio Lane. He also had a TV and radio repair shop on Main St. two doors from the Sun Newspaper when I was growing up.

My family moved when I was 16 years of age in 1971. My father in that time frame sold the station that he founded. The new owners of the station, I noticed, do not even mention on their website the history of KESM beginnings.

Without my father, Paul Vaughn who started the station, there would be no station.

My parents, Paul and Jean Vaughn, are buried in Pea Ridge, AR, cemetary. I am in hopes that you will put this story on The Wall in your Sun Newspaper. I do have a photo of my father repairing TVs while in ElDo when he began. The photo hangs in one of our Radio Shack business in Rogers, AR.

Avis Gayle Vaughn Ruge