Editor:

Recently, Kathy Griffin posed with the likeness of a decapitated head of Donald Trump and put it on social media. She received backlash from both conservatives and liberals. She now says that she is being bullied. Go figure.

I kind of hope that these liberals continue doing what they do. I think people are getting fed up with it. I hope that it will affect the 2018 elections. But then again, there are a lot of snowflakes out there.

Mark E. Rogers

El Dorado Springs