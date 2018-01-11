Editor:

Since the tax reforms have been passed, scores of people have received bonuses, found tax reductions in their pays, and businesses have been hiring more people. However, still not everyone is pleased. For those who are not happy about the changes, you can donate your surplus back to the government! I don’t think most opponents would donate their surplus back to the government, which, in my opinion, makes them hypocrites. Did you know that last year, $2,611,428.24 was donated to the government for debt decrease. The most in any year was $7,749,618.27 in 2012.

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs