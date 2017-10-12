Editor:

“Cryin’ Jimmy Kimmel” and other left wing celebrities were already pushing for gun control while the dead bodies in Las Vegas were still warm, hardly a moment to share grief for the lives lost. These celebrities like to work on the emotions of us citizens to push their agenda.

In my honest opinion, I believe that if stricter gun laws are made, murderers will not follow the law. This would, I believe, leave the law-abiding citizens defenseless, or at a great disadvantage at best. There is nothing more that a murderer would love than defenseless victims.

It is my understanding that the shooter used a “bump stock,” which allows a semi – automatic rifle to shoot much faster, somewhat like an automatic rifle. It is an assistance device that is used while the shooter must apply constant forward pressure with the non-shooting hand and constant rearward pressure with the shooting hand. What makes this interesting is that it was passerd by ex President Obama’s ATF in 2010.

Going back to Cryin’ Jimmy Kimmel, he stated that GOP lawmakers “should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country.” So now he thinks he is Jesus. Personally, I think he should try to stick with entertainment, which is what he was hired for. I definitely do not think he makes a good example of a moral compass in our world today.

Some of my letter content was taken from internet sources.

Mark Rogers

El Doradro Springs