CCMH works diligently to file all insurance claims timely and appropriately.

As any other healthcare facility, we are required to follow all billing guidelines. However, we are at the mercy of many different payers regarding payment of claims. Payment decisions are not always as a patron would like them to be, but ultimately the insurance has the final say in the total payment. More often than not, this leaves a balance due to be paid by the patient.

Carla Gilbert,

CCMH Chief Financial Officer