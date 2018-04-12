Editor:

Bill Clinton once said, “All Americans are rightfully disturbed by the number of illegal aliens entering our country.” Harry Reid stated, “Our borders have overflowed with illegal immigrants, placing tremendous burdens on our criminal justice system, schools and social programs.” Hillary Clinton quipped, “I am, you know, adamantly against illegal immigrants…We can do more and we can do better.” Barack Obama stated, “…Better fences and better security along our border…(would) help stem some of the tide of illegal immigration.” Donal Trump strongly approves these messages.

I think what’s happening here is that the Democrats have so much disdain for Donald Trump that they backtrack what they say just so they can disagree with him. Now, many people might think that Trump has caused great divisiveness among us Americans. Personally, I think the divisiveness was alreapdy thepppre; Trump’s winning the election has only proved that the “champions of tolerance” are really not who they say they are.

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs