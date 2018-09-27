Editor,

Concerned Women for America (CWA) of Missouri has supported Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the US Supreme Court. who is imminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. He is a judge who is interested in upholding the Constitution as written, not manipulating it to fit policy preferences. We have shown that with the #WomenforKavanaugh bus tour here in Missouri, billboards, our presence at the state fair, press conferences and rallies held outside Sen. McCaskill’s offices around the state. With the recent developments, I want to address the report of the alleged sexual assault in 1982 by Brett Kavanaugh on Christine Ford 37 years ago when he was 17, and she was 15.

As advocates for women in American culture, we will never condone any male taking advantage of any female, sexually or otherwise. However, let me hasten to add that we will never condone any citizen being deprived of the opportunity for fair adjudication of any charge, and in America, we presume innocence until guilt is proven. In this case, a fair adjudication is impossible after decades of time during which the alleged victim remained silent. It is also legitimate to examine the witness of scores of his acquaintances during those decades, all of whom attest to his integrity and his unparalleled, fair treatment and respect of women in his realm of influence. It is equally legitimate to consider the political position of the accuser, who is publicly identified as an opposition supporter who also failed to make any report of the single event as Kavanaugh has gone through the confirmation process to serve on America’s highest courts.

Until definitive evidence is provable, his impeccable public record of judicial prudence and the preponderance of evidence for his personal integrity requires the continued support of CWA of Missouri for his appointment to the United States Supreme Court.

Sincerely

Bev Ehlen

Missouri State Director

Concerned Women for America

