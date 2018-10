Editor:

Does anyone know what happened to: Jerry Cross, Betty Cord Woodfil, Cathrine Eason Holt, Ruth Cecil, Billy Bush, Olive Melinda Holmes Duncan, Betty Perdue, Leona Jucker or Maxine Connor? These are just a few of the boys and girls in grade school with me at the Old North School in the late 30’s.

If so, please call me at 417/888-0145 or write at 1324 West Meadowbrook Cir, Springfield, MO 65807

Mabel Laws Kelly

Springfield