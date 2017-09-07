Editor:

The mudstream media was having a heyday talking about Melania Trump’s shoes while the Trumps were loading on a plane to Texas, at a time when Texas was being devastated by Hurricane Harvey. I guess they didn’t have anything better to do. I just feel this time could have been better used assisting the hurricane victims.

Twitter was sharing a picture of Obama at a table “feeding the hurricane victims.” However, the photo that went viral was actually taken two years ago at a homeless shelter in Washington during Thanksgiving.

Last, but not least, CNN reported an obituary for Jerry Lee Lewis. Factcheck will tell you that he is alive and well. Jerry Lewis, the comedian, did pass away.

I really think we should look at the mudstrem media as a form of entertainment, not news.

Mark E. Rogers

El Dorado Springs