Editor:

I have made five New Year’s Resolutions: 1) Catch a Walleye, 2) Catch a catfish that weighs more than 10 pounds, 3) Catch a day’s limit of Crappie, 4) Send a care package to a college that sponsors ‘cry-ins” for the precious snowflakes, and 5) Offer assistance to help pack for some celebrities that have promised to leave the United States if Trump should win the presidency.

I think that I am going to need some help with the first three resolutions.

Mark E. Rogers

El Dorado Springs