Editor:

To emulate Jeff Foxworthy, It might not be a yard sale event though the clothes on the clothes line are hanging on hangers. It might not be a yard sale even though there are things on the back porch you might find inside the house. It isn’t a yard sale if there is no one outside with a table and money box. It definitely isn’t a yard sale if there is no yard sale sign. And it absolultely isn’t a yard sale since there is a posted NO TRESPASSING KEEP OUT sign posted.

So, for the lady in the dress seen going through laundry hanging on the line and looking over the things on my back porch you might use your eyes and good sense to realize it wasn’t a yard sale last Saturday.

Linda Loomis