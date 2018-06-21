Editor:

Levi Tillermwn is a Democrat candidate running for Colorado’s 6th congressional district. He has put out a commercial where he actually sprays pepper spray in his own face to show how effectively it works. He feels that schools should arm themselves with pepper spray against school shooters.

I have a question about this. How effective will the pepper spray be it you are looking up the barrel of an AK-47 50 feet away? Wait a minute. Maybe we could load pepper spray into super soakers. No, that wouldn’t work. Super soakers resemble guns, so we couldn’t have that. Maybe Levi could show us just how to deliver that pepper spray at 50 feet. As it is, I found the commercial a little humorous and wonder just how many votes he will gain for that.

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs