Editor:

In response to a letter a couple of weeks ago, I felt compelled to speak for the unborn babies who cannot speak for themselves.

As a founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger unashamedly called for the elimination of “human weeds,” for the “cessation of charity,” for the segregation of “morons, misfits and the maladjusted” and for the sterilization of “genetically inferior races.”

Was she being racist? Julie states that abortion is almost universally wanted in cases of rape and incest, which is a huge point used by Democrats. However, in a New York Times (aren’t they liberal?) article, it was stated that less than 1% of abortions are due to rape and incest.

Doing some research, I feel that most abortions are due to socioeconomic reasons. Perhaps it would be better to educate our young adults about the responsibilities of sexual behaviors instead of burdening the taxpayers for their carelessness. Why are we punishing the unborn babies (they are NOT a mass of tissue that Planned Parenthood would have you believe) for being an inconvenience?

I have no doubt that Planned Parenthood provides good services to women. However, I have to wonder if they provide services for the mothers-to-be and their infants. I believe that the name itself, Planned Parenthood, is a very deceptive name for some of the services they do.

After the videos came out from Center for Medical Progress, I could never support or trust Planned Parenthood. So my response is “No thanks” to Planned Parenthood.

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs