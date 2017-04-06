Editor:

Stuart Varney of Varney & Co. from Fox News Business, states “Consider this: The Trump presidency has changed the mood of the country. Just yesterday a report that consumer confidence hit the best level this century. That of course was buried. Small business optimism at a decade high. The economy is growing at a faster clip. Well paid jobs are being created. Investment in America is soaring. And as you’ve seen on this program, this President has stoked a stock market rally that has vastly increased our nation’s wealth. You would know none of this if your source of information was the establishment media. You would have been distracted and mislead. Don’t be. Ignore the noise. Concentrate on what this live action non-stop President is actually doing.”

Mark E. Rogers

El Dorado Springs