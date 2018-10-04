Editor:

Well the Pot Heads are back at it again with their never ending attempt to legalize marijuana so they can legally stay high all the time. To get this across they put a tax on it and all the money goes to help the disadvantaged poor and our military veterans and some of the money will be used to find a cure for cancer. Now that should bring in the votes. Now this is Constitutional Amendment #2 and #3 and Proposition C.

I hope the state is not stupid enough to enact this as I think we have enough of a statewide problem with Meth and don’t need to open another can of worms to have to deal with. Don’t take my word for this, just use your god given common sense and see what a problem this has become in Colorado and the State of Washington.

In the Sept. 20 edition we had Angela Shipp who used to be know as David Shipp telling us how racist and without compassion our present government with President Donald Trump is because we degrade women and put children in cages. All this from a person who cannot decide what sex he is but he or she knows everything else.

This mid-term election is very important not only to Missouri but for the United States of America as we know it. I hope we will turn out and return President Trump a solid Senate and House of Representatives so he can continue to fulfill his campaign promises.

Let not your heart be troubled, remember to pray and may the Good Lord take a liking to you.

Bud Olinger

El Dorado Springs